Residents of Murmansk warned about interference in television broadcasting due to the influence of the Sun

On February 21, a “dangerous” seasonal phenomenon will begin in Murmansk, which will lead to short-term interference in television broadcasting. About this residents warned in the administration of the Russian city.

We are talking about such a phenomenon as interference, which occurs when the Earth rotates towards the Sun by the Northern Hemisphere.

“When the Sun is exactly behind the communication satellite — in line with the receiving earth station — the signals from the satellite are jammed by a more powerful signal from the Sun,” the administration explained.

They added that the interference lasts several minutes a day – the communication satellite leaves the signals of the Sun due to the rotation of the Earth around its axis.

In Murmansk, short-term interference on TV screens is possible from February 21 to March 16 from 11:57 to 13:06. The duration of interference is from a few seconds to 5 minutes a day, the administration specified.

On January 11, it was reported that residents of the Murmansk region saw the sun for the first time in 40 days, as the polar night ended in the region. Murmansk residents came to meet the sun on the highest hill of the regional center – Solnechnaya. While waiting, they danced and drank tea with cloudberries. At the same time, they failed to see the sun, because on the first day after the polar night it usually does not rise above the horizon.