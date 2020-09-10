Two residents of the Russian metropolis stole the rails of the Oktyabrskaya railway and handed them over to a scrap steel assortment level. That is reported by TVERIGRAD.RU.

The loss was discovered on the siding of the Vysokoe station within the Torzhok district of the Tver area. Three rails, 33 meters lengthy, which weighed two tons, disappeared from there. A railroad worker reported the incident to the police. Regulation enforcement authorities discovered that the crime was dedicated by two native residents aged 27 and 41.

Later it turned identified that the lads had offered the rails, and so they deliberate to spend the cash obtained on themselves. A felony case was opened towards them below the article “Theft” and the supplies of the case had been despatched to the court docket, which can quickly decide the punishment for the thieves.

In August 2020, an identical incident occurred within the Tver area. Then two stations on the Oktyabrskaya railway disappeared – Rantsevo and Skakulino. They had been outfitted with distinctive semaphores, and the arrival of trains was regulated by a rod system. They had been closed to be able to get monetary savings. When this part ceased to operate, native residents minimize off the iron wires there and handed over the rails for scrap.

Quick supply of stories – within the “Feed of the day” in Telegram