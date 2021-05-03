In Volgograd, local residents said goodbye to the children from the sports school of the Olympic reserve who died in the accident in the Stavropol Territory. It is reported by TASS with reference to the committee on physical culture and sports of the city administration.

The event took place in the farewell hall on Zemlyachki Street. Relatives of the victims, their friends, classmates, as well as athletes and coaches came to the mourning ceremony. The girls will be buried at the Aluminievsky, Voroshilovsky, Krasnooktyabrsky and Motor cemeteries.

The accident took place on April 30th. Initially, there was information about six dead children, but later it became known that one child was saved. According to a TASS source, only 18 people were injured. Children went to the competition from Volgograd to Cherkessk.