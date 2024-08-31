Portraits of Yevgeny Prigozhin appeared next to open manholes in Rostov-on-Don

Residents of Rostov-on-Don decided to draw the attention of the authorities to unclosed collectors with the help of portraits of Yevgeny Prigozhin. About this reports Telegram channel “Rise”.

In a Russian city, leaflets with an image of Yevgeny Prigozhin and the inscription “Logvinenko, Golubev, where are the manhole covers?!” appeared next to open manholes on Ostrovsky Street. The residents of the area who placed them there decided to report the problem to the regional governor Vasily Golubev and mayor Alexey Logvinenko.

The press service of the head of the region said that after the incident, city authorities will receive an order to close the wells. “Vasily Yuryevich’s position: everything that happens on the territory of the Rostov Region is his responsibility. In this case, city authorities will receive an order to put everything in order,” the governor’s administration said.

Earlier it was reported that an eight-year-old resident of Rostov-on-Don fell into a hole with boiling water. The child was hospitalized with burns, he survived.