Bastrykin ordered to open a case due to fights among teenagers in Nizhny Novgorod

Chairman of the Investigative Committee of Russia (ICR) Alexander Bastrykin ordered to initiate a criminal case in connection with publications about fights between minors in Nizhny Novgorod. The department reported this to Lenta.ru.

Residents of the Kanavinsky district of the city complained in local public pages that migrant teenagers have organized a fight club and are staging street brawls, during which older people teach different techniques to younger ones. In this regard, Nizhny Novgorod residents turned to the Investigative Committee with complaints, expressing fears for the safety of their children.

The execution of Bastrykin’s instructions is monitored by the central office of the Investigative Committee.

On January 18, it was reported that a court in Belgorod sent into custody one of the suspects in an attack on a teenager passing by. The arrested person is 19 years old. He had previously been convicted of drug charges. The attacks in Belgorod became known after videos were published online showing a group of minors beating city residents. According to the prosecutor's office, security forces detained five gang members.