Kursk Mayor Kutsak: Residents of the house where the downed missile fell are being evacuated to a temporary accommodation facility

Residents of a multi-storey building in Kursk, damaged after a missile was shot down by air defense systems, are being evacuated to a temporary accommodation point (TAP) in a country camp. This was reported in Telegram-the mayor of the city, Igor Kutsak, reported on the channel.

He noted that special services, doctors and district administration employees are currently working at the scene.

“At the moment, we know of 13 victims, two of whom are in serious condition. All of them were promptly taken to medical institutions in Kursk,” Kutsak said. He said that the victims would be given all necessary assistance.

Earlier, about ten explosions were heard over Kursk, air defense systems repelled the attack from Ukraine. Acting Governor of Kursk Region Alexey Smirnov reported that the shot down missile fell on a residential building, causing a fire.