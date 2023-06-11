Residents of a multi-storey building on Ivanteevskaya Street in Moscow complained about the invasion of snakes. According to them, snakes crawl in the entrance and on the street next to the house, reports “Moscow 24”.

Presumably, they organized a lair for themselves in the basement of a house whose residents are afraid of such a neighborhood.

The townspeople were reminded that when meeting with a snake, one should not approach it, touch it and make sudden movements next to them.

Earlier it was reported that a venomous snake bit a four-year-old child in Dubna near Moscow. The child was bitten by a snake after he took her by the tail on the site.