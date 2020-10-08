The owners of a house in the Canoga Park area in Los Angeles admitted that they share their home with the ghost of 10-year-old actress Judith Barsi, who was killed in the mansion, writes The Sun.

Members of the Bernal family, on the air of the Murder House Flip program, said that they have been living in the mansion for 19 years and almost immediately after buying the house they felt the presence of otherworldly forces. They later learned that their home kept a dark secret. It turned out that in 1988, a drunk 55-year-old plumber Joseph Barsi sneaked into his daughter’s bedroom and shot her in the head, and then killed his 48-year-old wife. Having poured gasoline over the bodies of the dead, the man went down to the garage, where he committed suicide.

Unsuspecting buyers of the house moved their daughter into Judith’s bedroom, and she began to complain of constant nightmares. Among the strange phenomena, they noted the periodically living its own door leading to the garage, as well as the sound of footsteps from the side of the stairs. The father of the family admitted that he often has the feeling that someone is behind him. To solve the problem, the owners of the house turned to psychics, designers and mediums, asking them to give the mansion a second life and exorcise ghosts.

Previously, a Reddit user posted a photo that made users believe in ghosts. They were frightened by one detail in the boy’s reflection in the mirror surface of the TV.

Stories without censorship and bans – in the “Tape of the Bottom” in Telegram

If you witnessed an interesting event or you have a story for the “Home” department, write to this address: [email protected]

…