Kursk residents reported that a downed Ukrainian missile fell on a nine-story building

Residents of a multi-story building in the Zheleznodorozhny district of Kursk, which was hit by a downed missile of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU), spoke about this moment. They spoke about this in a conversation with Izvestia correspondent Dmitry Zimenkin.

The rocket fell late at night

In a conversation with a journalist, the residents of the building said that they were sleeping when the downed missile fell. People were scared by the sound and jumped up. At the same time, window panes began to fall and blinds began to fly off. Residents of the building admitted that panic set in: they left the building “as they were.”

We went out, everything was in smoke. Panic near the entrance. An ambulance, a fire engine, a stretcher… There were many blows. But then – as usual: bang – you wake up, then bang – you wake up again. And then it hit! residents of the house

Another resident of the house compared the force of the impact to an overflowing wave. In turn, Zimenkin added that burnt cars were observed at the place where the missile debris fell. At the time of filming the report, one of them was smoking. He emphasized that everything around was strewn with fragments, the body of the car looked riddled.

An investigation will be conducted at the scene of the incident.

At the moment, operational investigative services are conducting an investigation of the scene of the incident. Based on the results of their work, new information about the incident will appear. Missile debris has already been found at the scene of the incident: Zimenkin indicated on their similarity to the projectile of the Tochka-U tactical missile system.

The rocket is very similar in size to “Point U”. Experts are currently studying this place and will give more official and accurate information later. Dmitry Zimenkin Izvestia journalist

The fire at the scene was quickly extinguished thanks to the firefighters who arrived promptly. In addition, the fire did not engulf the building itself, but rather the cars parked nearby.

The supporting structure of the house was not damaged

Kursk Mayor Igor Kutsak emphasized that the residential building with six entrances and 230 apartments suffered quite serious damage. However, its supporting structure was not damaged, the regional headquarters of the Russian Emergencies Ministry assured.

13 Human injured when a Ukrainian missile fell on a residential building

As a result of the incident, 13 people were injured, 2 of them are in serious condition. More than 10 people were rescued at the scene, 30 were evacuated. More than 40 personnel and ten units of equipment are working at the site.

Ukrainian Armed Forces attack on civilians in Kursk called treacherous

Acting Governor of Kursk Region Alexey Smirnov called the fall of a downed missile on a residential building in Kursk a treacherous attack. He called on residents of the region to follow commands about missile danger, about a UAV attack, and to take cover.

Today the enemy launched another treacherous attack on our civilian population. There are casualties, they are receiving all necessary medical care. Fortunately, there are no casualties Alexey Smirnov Acting Governor of Kursk Region

Before the missile fell over Kursk, the air defense systems were activated, and about ten explosions were heard. A missile threat was declared in the city.

Kursk Region was subjected to a massive attack by a large detachment of the Ukrainian Armed Forces on the morning of August 6. Already on August 7, the Chief of the General Staff of the Russian Armed Forces (AF) Valery Gerasimov announced that the enemy’s advance deep into Russia in this direction had been stopped. However, the fighting continues.