with videoA large fire raged in an apartment complex in Amsterdam this morning. The fire is now under control, but 75 homes, mainly of young single people, have been destroyed. A 27-year-old man has been arrested because the fire is believed to have been started deliberately, according to police.



Nov 13 2022

The fire in the starting block Riekerhaven on Voetbalstraat in Slotervaart has been raging since 08.30 this morning. Emergency services were quick to find the 27-year-old man when the fire had just started. The fire then spread wildly, according to police. About 135 residents have been evacuated.

Part of the apartment complex has collapsed. It is not yet known how many homes have been lost. The fire service previously reported that about 75 homes were on fire and that an attempt was made to save the other 60 homes in the block. That seems to have been partly successful: Block 6 with 75 homes has been completely destroyed. Block 5 is damaged by smoke and has burglary damage, which the fire brigade had to make when evacuating.

Earlier, the fire service reported that one person had been injured and taken to hospital, but that turned out to be a misunderstanding, the spokesperson said. Six people were checked on the spot by ambulance personnel because they had inhaled smoke, but no one had to go to hospital.

Fire in an apartment complex on the Voetbalstraat in Slotervaart. The fire raged in the so-called Startblok Riekerhaven, a housing project intended for young refugees who have just received a residence permit (status holders) and young people from the Netherlands. © ANP



Young refugees

The apartment complex is the so-called Startblok Riekerhaven, a housing project intended for young refugees who have just received a residence permit (status holders) and young people from the Netherlands. The complex consists of container homes. The fire started in one home on the second floor and then spread to other homes.

Several dozen residents stood outside during the fire. Like Julius Sunday who lived at the bottom of the complex, in the part that collapsed. "I have nothing, no phone, no wallet. Everything is gone." Sunday came to the Netherlands from Nigeria four years ago and has lived here for a year and four months now. "I can never live in a place like this again. I started again and I felt at home here."

YouTuber Alice Olsthoorn has also lost her home. “I grabbed my laptop and thought: I will probably be able to work somewhere and at some point I can go back,” she says on Tiktok about the moment when she was asked by the police to leave her house. But later she had to watch from outside how the flames also reached her home, she shows on the social medium.

Reception location wanted

A spokesperson for the municipality says that a search is currently underway for a longer-term shelter for the people who have lost their home. That could take up to a week. Until then, they will be accommodated in the Sporthallen Zuid. Victim support is also arranged for residents. Residents whose homes have not suffered fire or water damage may be able to return home this evening, provided the power can be reconnected.

According to several residents, there have been concerns about the safety of the complex for some time. Earlier this year, the roof of a number of homes blew during a violent storm. The spokesperson for the municipality cannot say much about this for the time being, except that extensive research is being done into the safety of the complex.

