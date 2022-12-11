In the Nizhny Novgorod region, residents of 13 districts were left without electricity due to freezing rain

Residents of 13 districts of the Nizhny Novgorod region were left without electricity due to the onset of freezing rain. About it reported in the press service of PJSC Rosseti Center and Volga Region.

“Weather deterioration is developing according to the most unfavorable scenario: a transition through zero degrees, gusty winds, freezing rain and snowfall,” the company said.

Vachsky, Sergachsky, Sechenovsky, Pavlovsky, Dalnekonstantinovsky, Bogorodsky, Perevozsky, Kstovsky, Arzamassky, Lyskovsky, Vorotynsky, Borsky and Bolshemurashkinsky districts suffered the most from bad weather. The number of settlements in the region, as well as the citizens living in them, who were left without electricity, is not specified.

Specialists of Nizhnovenergo are working around the clock to restore the supply of electricity in these areas.

A similar situation previously occurred in the Kursk region, where almost 18,000 residents were left without electricity due to freezing rain and wind. Due to weather conditions, all utilities have been put on high alert.