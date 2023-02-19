Video AP-LaPresse/Atlas Agency – Ukrainian residents received free lunches from volunteers on Friday in Kharkiv’s most destroyed neighborhood. In the north of Saltivka, residents began to return to their homes after the neighborhood became the most destroyed district in the city, as a result of Russian bombing. With a pre-war population of around half a million, it is now inhabited by only about a hundred people. As the country experiences increasing food shortages and harsh winter temperatures, volunteers from the World Central Kitchen provide local residents with free daily lunches. Some neighbors, in fact, are still without electricity, water or heating. During their invasion, Russian forces have launched missiles at and around Ukraine’s second-largest city.-Editorial-









