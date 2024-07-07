Residents of the Voronezh Region were evacuated due to the detonation of explosive objects

Residents of the Voronezh region were evacuated due to the detonation of explosive objects, the head of the region Andrei Gusev reported in his Telegram-channel.

“A section of the road that runs through the settlement has been closed. Citizens are being evacuated to temporary accommodation points,” Gusev said.

As the governor specified, a state of emergency was declared in the Podgorensky district, which was attacked at night by the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) – the air defense forces shot down several unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) and their debris caused a fire in a warehouse.

According to Gusev, no one was hurt in the attack, and the fire was extinguished. He added that emergency services and departments were involved at the scene.