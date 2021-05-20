Israelis living in areas bordering the Gaza Strip are ordered not to leave their homes and stay close to shelters. This was announced on Thursday, May 20 12th Israeli TV channel, with reference to the service of the rear of the country.

Earlier, after the announcement of an imminent ceasefire, air-raid sirens went off in the Nativ Ha-Asara moshav and other settlements. Immediately thereafter, residents of border areas were ordered to remain “in their homes and in the immediate vicinity of shelters” until further notice.

On Thursday evening, the Israeli security cabinet announced that it unanimously accepted Egypt’s initiative for a bilateral ceasefire, which will enter into force at 2.00 local time (coinciding with Moscow time). A Hamas spokesman also confirmed an imminent ceasefire.

The day before, US President Joe Biden held a telephone conversation with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. The American leader expressed hope for an early de-escalation of the conflict in the region.

In early May, the conflict between Palestine and Israel escalated. Then the Israeli authorities began to evict Arab families in East Jerusalem, which provoked riots and Palestinian protests. On May 10, the radical group Hamas, which controls the Gaza Strip, intervened in the situation. The sides exchanged missile strikes.

According to the latest information, 12 people were killed in Israel, more than 50 were seriously injured. The number of Palestinians who have died as a result of Israeli retaliatory air strikes has reached 230, of which 65 are minors. More than 1.7 thousand people were injured.