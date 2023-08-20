Wildfires intensified in British Columbia, Canada, bringing the number of people under evacuation orders to 35,000, double the number the previous day, as authorities warned the days ahead would be difficult.

The province declared a state of emergency on Friday to give officials temporary formal powers to address risks associated with fires that have spiraled out of control across British Columbia, shutting down sections of the Pacific Highway to the rest of western Canada and destroying much property.

The fire was centered around Kelowna, a city about 300 km east of Vancouver with a population of about 150,000.

Wildfires are common in Canada, but the spread and scale of the fire reflect the severity of the worst bushfire season to date.

The fire destroyed an area of ​​about 140,000 square kilometers, roughly the size of New York state. Government officials expect the fire season to continue into the fall due to the drought-like conditions that are so widespread in Canada.