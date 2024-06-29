A forest fire broke out in Keratea, southeast of the Greek capital Athens, on Saturday morning, and residents of two villages were ordered to move to a safer area. The fire brigade said it had dispatched 45 personnel, 17 vehicles, two dismounted units, two water bombers and two helicopters, according to the Ekathimerini newspaper website. An emergency alert was issued shortly after 9 a.m. to residents of Verizia and Olympus to evacuate their homes.