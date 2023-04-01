This Sunday, Paco, the baker from Montán, will bake bars, loaves and rolls again after nine days without doing so. From his wood-fired oven will also come the pastas and bagels that, until the fire started in the interior of Castellón, he put up for sale in the small establishment in this town of just 350 inhabitants. Paco’s voice breaks. He has not lost anything, but his eyes also cloud over with the memory, at his son’s house, where he has spent eight nights and more than 75 kilometers from his bakery, of the image of the flames barely 50 meters from the houses. “I don’t wish anyone that impotence,” he manages to say. The baker from Montán is one of the 1,300 people who had to leave their homes last week, haunted by the flames that have devastated 4,700 hectares of high ecological value in Castellón. Since Friday, everyone has been returning to their homes, but Paco’s wood-burning oven has not had time to heat up enough “for things to come out in good condition,” he says. In Montán you cannot drink water from the tap and the electricity supply is possible thanks to some generators, but “we are finally home”, he says and breathes.

Montán and Montanejos are the two most inhabited towns of the six that had to be evacuated due to the fire that started in Villanueva de Viver on Thursday, March 23. This Saturday, a certain normality returned to its streets. From the first curve of kilometer 16 of the CV195 highway, which connects both municipalities and which is only passable for residents, the green turns leaden and, although not all of the mountain has burned, the black bald patches between the pine forests they paint a sad scene. It is the same sadness that the residents of these two municipalities feel when they look around and, without contradiction, they are happy that the flames did not reach the houses and have not caused any personal damage. In Montán some ash still falls. It barely smells of smoke. And you can still hear, from time to time, a helicopter or one of the seaplanes that are still working to give the fire that, during the morning of this Saturday, has registered several reproductions.

Sofía Martín took out, on Friday night, a trailer of York ham, yogurt, meat, other cold cuts and sausages from the Montán butcher shop. Everything to throw. The power cut has forced the refrigerators to be emptied, although the freezers have endured. “The losses have not yet been quantified, I suppose my boss will have to discuss it with the insurance company,” she says. The return to normality involves collecting carafes of water, since the neighbors wait for a few seconds for analysis to certify that it can be consumed without any danger. For this reason, in the Casa Amparo bar they have made coffee in a domestic coffee maker and stored it in a thermos to be able to serve the six women who, every day, meet at 12 in the town square. That coffee in the sun is a sign of imminent normality.

Montán’s neighbors have once again had coffee in the town square. maria fabra

The Montanejos square is much more crowded than the Montán square. Not in vain are there three terraces that unfold on the cobblestones. “We are still putting ourselves together,” says its mayor, Miguel Sandalinas. From the youngest to the oldest people agree: “I have never wanted to go home so much,” says Iván García, 17 years old. “When I have arrived and I have seen my town, my soul has opened, how I wanted to return,” adds Pilar Monte, almost 80. It is these, the oldest, who have it more clearly: “The day will come in which the mountain will arrive at the door of the house”, describes Miguel Bru to support the fact that the Valencian Community incorporates 3,300 hectares of abandoned cultivation area as forest land every year. These are privately owned lands, close to urban centers that, as the Minister of the Interior, Gabriela Bravo, pointed out on Friday, end up forming part of the forest. In this way, she defended that the stalking of fires is not only a problem of lack of cleanliness, but of depopulation.

Montanejos is a tourist place. “It’s well-being”, say some advertising slogans. The municipality is surrounded by paths and has the Fuente de los Baños and a spring that serves as a natural pool. One of their fears was that the fire would affect tourism at Easter but the accommodations have received reservations and they hope that, starting this Monday, when the roads are finally open and the fire is extinguished, visitors will begin to arrive. They hope everything goes back to normal, really. Let the long-awaited routine of being at home return.

