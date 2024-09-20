Home World

From: Julian Mayr, Bettina Menzel

Floods in the Italian region of Emilia-Romagna on September 19, 2024. © IMAGO / NurPhoto

Extreme rainfall is causing flooding in northern Italy again. Even though the weather is improving, thousands of emergency services are still needed.

Update from September 20, 11:53 am: Heavy storms have swept through several regions in Italy in recent days. Emilia Romagna and the Marche were particularly affected. As the weather portal 3bmeteo.com reported that in parts of the affected regions, three times as much rainfall fell within 36 hours as the average for the whole month of September.

On Friday, September 20, the weather in the regions is expected to calm down again. Rainfall has already subsided during the morning. Warning portal The Emilia Romagna region is predicting only light rainfall in some areas. However, the aftermath of the storm “Boris” is likely to continue and keep emergency services on their toes. Videos from the news agency Ansa continue to show flooded villages and destroyed buildings.

Severe storms in parts of Italy – fire brigade reports hundreds of operations within a short period of time

More than 500 operations within 24 hours were reported by the National Firefighters Association of Italy in the Emilia Romagna region alone. The province of Ravenna was particularly affected by the floods. In Traversara, for example, rescue helicopters are being used to evacuate residents who are at risk of flooding due to rising river levels. In some cases, connecting roads were also blocked by landslides. At least two people are still missing.

Italian regions are affected by flooding due to severe storms, in some places (pictured: Traversara) people have to be evacuated by helicopter. (Collage) © Federico Scoppa / AFP/Damiano Fiorentini /Photo IPP /Imago

In the province of Forlì Cesena, water rescue teams were called out to evacuate 14 people, including seven disabled people from a nursing home, as well as around a hundred animals threatened by the water. In the Marche region, firefighters also carried out more than 300 operations.

Storm Boris causes severe storms in Italy – thousands evacuated, two people missing

First report from September 20, 5.44 a.m.: In northern Italy again to severe storms and floodsTwo people are missing in the Emilia-Romagna region, and around a thousand residents have had to leave their homes. Schools remained closed on Thursday (September 19) and train services were suspended, according to the Authorities It is the third major flood in the region in less than two years.

Floods in northern Italy: 350 litres of rain per square metre in 48 hours

The storm Anett, also known internationally as “Boris”, brought the heavy rainfall. Within just 48 hours, 350 litres of rain fell per square metre, according to the government of the Emilia-Romagna region. On average, rainfall in the area for the whole of September is between 60 and 70 litres per square metre. Areas in the Italian region of Marche and Emilia-Romagna were affected by the floods, particularly the provinces of Bologna, Forli, Cesena and Ravenna and Rimini. The “red alert” initially applies until September 21, according to the civil protection agency.

The situation on the rivers Lamone and Montone in the Ravenna area is particularly critical, as local media reported. There, the city administration had called on people living on the banks of the rivers to go to the upper floors. Residents should also pay close attention to the water levels of the rivers. “We are working to save as many people as we can. The situation is not good,” said the mayor of Bagnacavallo, Matteo Giacomoni, according to the South Tyrolean media. Stole about the evacuations in the town. Two people are missing after the roof of a building collapsed, where they had taken refuge from the floodwaters.

Floods in Northern Italy: Why residents also blame the authorities

The city of Faenza was once again badly affected by the storm. This is the third severe flood there since May last year. At that time, there were two floods in the region, which caused millions of euros in damage and killed 17 people. The residents of the city also blamed the inaction of the authorities for the fact that their houses were flooded again, as the German Press Agency reported. “The water in my house is one and a half meters high and I had only just finished renovating it,” one resident told the online media Local TeamThere was talk of “anger and disappointment” among the residents.

Civil protection and fire services are fighting tirelessly against the damage, and rescue helicopters are also being used in some cases. In total, rescue services have been called out to more than 500 missions, it was reported on Thursday. According to Emilia-Romagna’s regional president Irene Priolo, the damage this year is expected to be less severe than during the floods last May, as she said in an interview with the radio station Radio 1 said. At that time, 45,000 people had to temporarily leave their homes.

In recent days, the storm Boris has caused severe flooding in Austria, the Czech Republic, Poland and Romania as well as in northern Italy. In southern Italy, in Apulia, a firefighter died during rescue work in the floods. (dpa/bme).