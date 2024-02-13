Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 02/13/2024 – 20:52

A 19-story residential building was evacuated on the afternoon of Tuesday, 13th, in Praia Grande, on the coast of São Paulo. According to the Fire Department, the building's columns were damaged and there were no victims. The 19-story property is located on Avenida Jorge Hagge, in the Aviação neighborhood.

The Praia Grande Civil Defense was called and reported that the property had “structural collapse” in five columns installed in the basement of the building.

The property is located on an avenue perpendicular to Avenida Presidente Castelo Branco, which gives access to the seafront in the city of Baixada Santista. The Fire Department reported that a 30,000-liter water tank was emptied to reduce pressure on the building's structure.

“The Fire Department was called to check a pillar break. Initially, we evacuated the building and carried out an inspection with the technical staff of the city hall and Civil Defense, where they found three columns breaking, and some cracks in non-structural walls, which are close to the windows”, stated the captain of the corporation responsible for the operation. in Praia Grande, Thiago Duarte, in an interview with Band's Brasil Urgente program.

According to the official, after evacuating the residents, work was done to shore up the damaged area to avoid possible collapses. “Firefighters evacuated the area. Lightening the weight of the water tank was a joint decision with City Hall’s technical staff.” Only the gradual entry of residents will be allowed to remove personal belongings and pets.

When asked about the chance of the property collapsing, the Fire Department captain did not rule out this possibility. “The risk exists”, said the officer.