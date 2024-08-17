Home World

From: Michel Guddat

Press Split

In warm countries like Italy, air conditioning is almost a must. But in the picturesque resort of Portofino, this creates a conflict.

Portofino – Italy’s heat wave seems to have no end. The only things that help are chilled drinks, shady spots, a dip in the water. Or the air conditioning. But it is precisely this that has led to major disputes in the picturesque village of Portofino. Despite the high temperatures, the atmosphere between some residents has become extremely frosty.

Italy’s luxury resort Portofino is in a “fight” against illegal air conditioning

Portofino is a place for the rich and beautiful. Upscale boutiques, luxury yachts and expensive hotels on one side, small, colorful houses on the other, characterize the picture. The former fishing village on the Ligurian coast has just under 500 inhabitants.

But all the conversations are not about Madonna, who was apparently attending a party hosted by fashion designer Dolce & Gabbana. Rather, the local “air conditioning battle” is the dominant topic.

22 reports of building violations in a short period of time – “The beauty of Portofino must be preserved”

A closer look at illegal air conditioning systems. Between January and May there were 22 reports of building violations, such as Serra Corriere reported. Air conditioning systems installed on balconies or roofs are defined as illegal.

The “fight” began “when someone installed an air conditioning system that covered a large part of a very narrow street,” Matteo Viacava, mayor of Portofino, told Guardian quoted. It is important to abide by the rules that Portofino must observe due to its location in a regional park. In addition, “the beauty of the town should be preserved,” said the mayor.

Residents disguise illegal air conditioning systems in Italy – neighbors spy on each other

Viacava therefore advocates installing the cooling systems “in places that are not visible”. However, in view of the daily heat, residents seem to be only partially willing to comply with this. Some perpetrators apparently tried to hide their air conditioning units or camouflage them by painting them.

Strict controls are now in place, apparently even from the air. The police are patrolling, but have denied using drones. The aerial controls may be carried out by locals, as the most important allies of the law enforcement officers are the residents themselves. A real neighborhood dispute is breaking out in the small, idyllic holiday village. Like the best spies, neighbors are said to have invited each other to dinner next door, then secretly taken photos of the illegal air conditioning systems and sent them to the police. But the noise from the systems is also said to have led to anonymous reports from the neighborhood.

Hotspot for the rich and beautiful: The former fishing village of Portofino. © PerseoMedusa/Imago

Anyone caught with illegal cooling faces a hefty fine of up to 50,000 euros, as Serra Corriere But Mayor Viacava said that most of the cases had already been solved and there was no intention to impose fines on people.

All holidaymakers should be aware of a crazy law in Italy. Otherwise they face a massive fine. (mg)