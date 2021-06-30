Adolfo Tenahua Ramos

Tlaxcala / 06.29.2021 20:38:41

More than 24 hours have elapsed since the demonstration of San Luis Apizaquito, municipality of Apizaco, the residents denounce lack of water and they blame the Coca-Cola soft drink company for the excessive extraction, generating an absence of the vital liquid in the aquifers.

Currently all accesses to the community are closed, including the municipality of Tetla of SolidarityThis has caused labor paralysis in the factories that are installed in the area.

It is worth mentioning that the complainants also held a demonstration at the community presidency and installed a sit-in in the middle of the aforementioned road to demand that President Reynaldo Lozada Hernández solve the problem.

Pickup trucks loaded with anti-riot elements arrived since Tuesday morning, the objective is to maintain order in the area, although they would also be willing to reopen the communication route in case the order is rotated.

At the moment the municipal president of Apizaco, Julio César Hernández Mejía is not pronounced on the matter, so there is no time and date for the road to be reopened.

