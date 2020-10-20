Thirty out of fifty-four residents are positive for coronavirus in a nursing home in Templeuve-en-Pévèle (North), reports Monday, October 19 France Blue North. There are also six cases of coronavirus among the staff of the retirement home. These are therefore thirty-six people in all that are contaminated. To prevent the spread and protect residents, the facility has been fully contained since last week.

All residents are therefore currently confined to their rooms for two weeks. No one can get out, even to eat: meals are distributed to them on trays. All outside visits are prohibited, but residents can still communicate with their loved ones by phone or Skype. “We must absolutely maintain the social link”, explains the management of the nursing home who specifies that the majority of patients are asymptomatic. Concerning the contaminated staff members, they were sent home.

A first containment had already taken place in September after screening which had revealed several positive cases for the virus. This time, the positive people were detected after a second round of tests, carried out last Thursday, October 15. Even before obtaining the results of this new screening, the day before, the 14th, the management of the establishment in connection with the ARS of Hauts-de-France, had decided to isolate all residents of the nursing home, positive or not.

Still according to the management of the establishment, three residents with Covid-19 have died since mid-September but “without certainty that they died of the virus since they suffered from other pathologies.”