Residents of residential areas in neighborhoods in São Paulo, such as Ipiranga, in the south zone, and Butantã, in the west zone, complain that they were not warned about the passage of carnival blocks through their streets. They claim that the parades caused inconvenience that could have been avoided if communication had been carried out in advance.

In Ipiranga, for example, the complaint is that only a few streets in the neighborhood were placed with warning signs about the passage of blocks. In Butantã, however, residents report that they only found out about the parades when trees began to be cut and part of the holes in the streets, covered, for the passage of the blocks.

For the 2023 carnival, the São Paulo City Hall vetoed the registration of new blocks in the Sé, Pinheiros, Lapa and Vila Mariana subprefectures, which concentrate more than half of the city’s parades, some with hundreds of thousands of revelers. The restriction combined with the search for less crowded circuits made the associations look for other districts around the expanded center, such as Butantã, Ipiranga and Santana (north zone).

like the Estadão showed, together, the subprefectures Sé (121 parades), Pinheiros (74), Lapa (47) and Vila Mariana (32) represent 53.6% of the programming for the entire carnival. Following, the most targeted this year are Butantã (24), Santana (21), Freguesia do Ó (18) and Ipiranga (18). The expansion ended up taking the blocks to more residential areas of the city. Altogether there will be eight days of revelry in the capital of São Paulo, counting the pre and post-carnival next weekend.

In Butantã, residents of Estevão Lopes and Gaspar Moreira streets complained about the passage of the Carnavrah block last Saturday, the 18th. “I have an epileptic dog and a small son. I would have liked to have been warned so that I could at least get my car out of the garage,” says psychologist Anna Carolina Dias Kolhy, who has lived in a house on Gaspar Moreira for 26 years.

The distrust of the residents that there was something different in the neighborhood started on Friday, the 17th, with trees being cut and the arrival of employees from the City Hall to carry out the filling service. “They did that, pruning the trees, because otherwise the Trio Elétrico would have problems getting through. The street has had holes for a long time, but they came to cover it up because of blocks? It gives a feeling of disrespect for the neighborhood”, says Adriana Magalhães, a lyrical singer who has lived in a house on Estevão Lopes for 50 years.

“This is a family street. They put all the chemical toilets in front of our house. My parents are elderly and have Alzheimer’s. At 8:30 am, when they started to close the street, I ran to get the car out”, says Adriana. “No one is against carnival. There are blocks, such as Poli (Polytechnic School of the University of São Paulo), which have been parading here for a long time, but we always knew. And they are also smaller, without an electric trio.”

To the Estadão, the City Hall of São Paulo, through the Municipal Secretariat of Subprefectures, informed that it used the route map to define the necessary infrastructure for the parades scheduled by the blocks. The administration also stated that the action plan for the street carnival involved planning meetings with the 32 subprefectures of the Municipality and that the routes defined by the blocks, together with the Municipal Secretariat of Culture, were validated by the municipal administration, together with organs of road safety such as the Traffic Engineering Company (CET), in addition to the Military Police and the Metropolitan Civil Guard.

He also reported that all routes underwent janitorial actions, such as pruning and removal of trees, hole plugs, inspection of sidewalks and other situations that could disrupt the flow of revelers during Carnival.