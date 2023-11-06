More than 1 million people were left without electricity in the capital of São Paulo; In some places, the blackout lasted 54 hours

After 54 hours without electricity, residents of São Paulo celebrated the return of power on Sunday night (Nov 5). More than 1 million residents were without electricity – which is supplied by Enel– since Friday (Nov 5), after heavy rains that hit the capital and caused 7 deaths, according to Civil Defense. According to the company, technicians worked to restore services throughout the night. At least 2.1 million people were affected by the interruption of supply.

Watch (43s):