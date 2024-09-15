Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 09/15/2024 – 19:22

Residents of the area surrounding the São Francisco Golf Club, founded by Count Luiz Eduardo Matarazzo in the 1930s, lived with forest fires and smoke for at least three days. In desperation – as they themselves said – they mobilized to face the sizzling ground with buckets and shovels. On Saturday the 14th, using their own resources, they hired two water trucks to water the vegetation and prevent new fires.

There were fears that the fire would reach houses and buildings near the forest. This Sunday, the 15th, after intervention with water trucks, the situation was brought under control.

Residents are keeping a vigil and are even considering hiring a private security guard to monitor the area and call the authorities in the coming days, given the fear that the fire was caused by arson. The report contacted the Public Security Department (SSP) on Saturday. The department said it was checking the situation with the Fire Department.

The land is close to the border between Osasco and São Paulo. As shown in the Statethe residents’ association is trying to have the site, which contains stretches of forest protected by state, municipal and federal legislation, listed as a landmark amid plans for a future real estate development by the Ekko Group in the area. The Ekko Group said it was informed about the fires and that it “repudiates any irresponsible and malicious act against the environment.”

Residents who came into contact with the State asked for their identities to be protected.

According to reports, the fire started early in the afternoon of Thursday, the 12th, and the Fire Department was called. “First, a vehicle arrived. It couldn’t handle it, so another one arrived. Then another one,” said a resident.

One of the firefighters reportedly advised residents to hire a water tanker. “He said there were a lot of embers and they wouldn’t be able to put them out.”

Upon waking up on Friday the 13th, another resident, who lives in a house that borders the forest, saw smoke and warned her neighbors. She took her daughters to school and asked to be excused from work at home. “I was unsure.”

Together with other residents, he walked around the perimeter and noticed that there were several spots with embers. “It was 3 pm, and then it really started to catch fire, in addition to everything that had already burned the day before. The fire was very close to the houses.”

While the firefighters were waiting to arrive, she and other neighbors used hoses to try to stop the flames.

The smell of smoke on Friday night was “unbearable,” residents say. “It was so stinking, I couldn’t sleep at home.” She went to her mother’s house, fearing for the health of her nine-month-old son, who had recently suffered from bronchiolitis.

Saturday dawned with a similar scene. Fearing that the scene would repeat itself, the residents mobilized. With buckets of water and shovels, they tried to confront the embers. “We could hear the branches breaking, cracking, as we walked.”

“It was the amateurish and even insecure way we found to, little by little, within what we could, improve (the situation) a little.” At the end of the afternoon, however, they decided to hire two water trucks.

Neighbors are still discussing paying for other water tanker trucks in the coming days and the possibility of hiring a security guard to ensure that the same scenes do not happen again. “It was desperate.”