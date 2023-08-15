Home page World

On the Mallorca beaches in front of Manacor, activists protest with posters against mass tourism on the Balearic island. It is warned of an alleged plague.

Manacor – In mid-August they are packed again: the beaches of the Balearic island of Mallorca in Spain. Loud Mallorca Magazine an estimated 16.5 million tourists will arrive this year, 14.8 million holidaymakers are said to be in the summer high season alone. So right now.

Mallorca beaches in front of Manacor: activists protest against mass tourism

Not everyone likes that on the Spanish Mediterranean island. A poster protest on the beaches in front of Manacor between Cala Morlanda and Cala Bota last weekend caused a stir. Specifically: Loud Majorca newspaper The anti-capitalist activist group “Caterva” has placed bilingual signs in bays and on beaches in the east of the island to protest against mass tourism in Mallorca.

According to the report, warnings are given in English that bathing is prohibited or not recommended, for example because of an alleged danger from jellyfish or falling rocks. In Catalan, i.e. one of the local official languages ​​and not Spanish in general, it is explained that bathing is safe. Good for locals.

Mallorca vacation: Again and again criticism of the behavior of tourists on the Balearic island

The region of Catalonia, which lies with the metropolis of Barcelona on the Mediterranean map opposite the Balearic Islands on the Spanish mainland, has been a stronghold for socialists and anti-capitalists since the 1930s and the Spanish Civil War. Tourism, on the other hand, is one of the most important sectors of the economy in Spain. And yet the criticism of overflowing masses of (excessive) tourists has recently increased – for example because of party holidaymakers in Italy on the Adriatic Sea.

This summer in Mallorca, for example, “balconing” among young tourists and in many places on the Balearic Islands, such as at Ballermann, real drinking excesses are causing trouble. Which is why the regional government in Palma is discussing completely banning alcohol outdoors for the umpteenth time. Among the rules already in place for holidaymakers in Mallorca, for example, is a strict ban on smoking on beaches.

Mallorca vacation: Alleged bathing ban on the Balearic island is a joke

As far as the beaches in front of Manacor are concerned, the alleged bathing ban for holidaymakers is Majorca newspaper classified as a socially critical joke by the left-wing activist group. This issued a press release on Friday (11 August) in which the group denounced the alleged “expropriation of the beaches” by tourists. Of course, there is a free right of access to most beaches on Mallorca, insofar as these are not privately owned in small areas. (pm)