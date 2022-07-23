forest fireThe Greek authorities on Saturday afternoon called on residents of Vatera, on the island of Lesvos, to seek a safe haven. Their homes are threatened by a forest fire that broke out earlier in the day on a mountain north of the resort. The thick clouds of smoke can be seen in the distance.

A fleeing woman told the Greek channel TV Ert that the flames had already reached her house. The fire destroyed several homes. “We are fighting to save homes,” the mayor of western Lesvos said on television.

The fire spread on two fronts, including towards the village of Vrisa further north. Strong winds complicate firefighting operations. The fire brigade fights the fire with 50 firefighters and seventeen fire trucks. They are assisted by nine fire-fighting planes and a helicopter. One firefighter was injured.

Vatera, located on the south side of Lesvos, has an eight kilometer long sandy beach and is a tourist attraction. On the beach, a beach bar has gone up in flames. What remains are burnt and blackened umbrellas and beach beds.

Ruined beach beds and umbrellas. © Reuters



The fire also approached the homes. Authorities sent an emergency message to phones belonging to people in the area. More than 450 people were evacuated from two hotels and 92 homes. Hours after the emergency call, the evacuation was still in full swing, a spokesman for the fire service said. 60 officers went to the homes to evacuate those left behind.

Rare Animals

The Greek fire brigade is currently active in three other places. The largest fire was in the northeast, near the border with Turkey. There, flames have been threatening a nature park for three days, which is home to rare animal species, including many vultures. The forest consists mainly of highly flammable pine trees.

A Greek policeman tries to save a house in Vatera from the blaze. © Reuters



About 320 firefighters in 68 fire trucks, six firefighting planes, nine helicopters and countless volunteers try to extinguish the fire. In addition, 200 loggers clear paths through the forest to prevent the fire from spreading further.

Large fires are also raging in a remote mountain area near western Macedonia and in the southeast of the Peloponnese. Earlier this week, hundreds of people had to be evacuated in a hilly region near Athens.

View images of the Athens wildfire here (text continues below the video).

Greece, unlike other areas in Europe, has so far not experienced an extreme heat wave. However, rising temperatures, dry summers and strong winds have increased the risk of forest fires. Last year, more than 120,000 hectares of nature reserve in Greece were reduced to ashes during the worst heat wave in thirty years. The European Union has given the Greek authorities €72 million this year to help conserve and cut forests to prevent fires from spreading.

A beach bar in Vatera. © AFP



French fire under control

The large forest fire on the French coast more than 50 kilometers southwest of Bordeaux is finally under control, according to the fire service. The forest fire raged for eleven days near the beach called Dune du Pilat. There the first evacuations took place at night on a series of campsites.

Most campsites have been completely destroyed by fire in the tourist area. The thousands of people who live in the vicinity of the burning forest and had to leave, are allowed to return to their homes.

The other major wildfire in the stricken department of Gironde, about 30 kilometers south of Bordeaux, is no longer spreading, but is not yet officially under control. Gironde has lost 21,000 hectares of forest due to the fires.

Thick clouds of smoke over the southern part of Lesvos. © AFP

