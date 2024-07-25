Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 07/25/2024 – 20:47

Residents, merchants and business owners who live and work in downtown São Paulo complain about the lack of maintenance, sidewalks full of holes and unfinished construction in the República area, at addresses such as Avenida São Luís and Praça Dom Gaspar. Their discontent led to a petition being submitted to the City Hall on June 20.

In a statement, the municipal administration says it will make repairs and call a meeting with the group to map out the needs identified. It also mentions works carried out in the region.

Among the more than 20 signatories of the petition, traditional places in the central region are represented, such as the Itália, Copan and Louvre buildings; organizations, such as the São Paulo branch of the Brazilian Hotel Industry Association (ABIH) and the Order of Musicians of Brazil; travel agencies and restaurants, such as the Orfeu Bar.

In the petition, addressed to Mayor Ricardo Nunes (MDB), the protesters recognize advances in the downtown region promoted by the municipal administration, but ponder: if the “future situation is promising”, they state, “the present is discouraging”.

Complaints are concentrated at four addresses

Seventh of April Street

Dom José Gaspar Square

St. Louis Avenue

Jose Paulo Mantovani Freire Street

On Sete de Abril, the petition states that the work that changed the road surface was “regrettable”, “poorly done” and that the street “is practically impassable” and has “huge” holes. The same problem was identified in Praça Dom José Gaspar.

Another complaint focuses on the paving of the sidewalks on Avenida São Luís, which, according to the protesters, is causing puddles to form on rainy days and preventing pedestrians, especially older people, from moving around. They also complain that the sidewalks on the street are “being occupied by illegal businesses.”

Finally, they mention the need to resurface Rua José Paulo Mantovani Freire, the road that connects the Copan Building and the Vila Normanda Building, both on Avenida Ipiranga. The group claims that the area is undergoing a process of “degradation.”

City Hall says it will make repairs and schedules talks with protesters

In a statement, the City of São Paulo says that projects to requalify the sidewalks in the area known as Quadrilátero da República are being carried out, and that one of the streets to receive the improvements will be Rua Sete de Abril.

Regarding Avenida São Luís, the administration stated that the road is receiving maintenance actions – sweeping, washing the road, cleaning drains – and informed that the Subprefecture “will reinforce the work already carried out, carrying out maintenance on critical points of the region’s pavement”.

“In addition to the repairs, the department will also call a meeting with the signatories of the petition to map the needs highlighted by the document,” the City Hall also said in the statement.

In the note, the administration also mentions that it carries out cleaning actions every day, four times, on all streets in the center of São Paulo, and that 435 tons of waste have already been removed in collection work, and 600 tons in sweeping.

It also states that, from January to June of this year, more than 4,000 m² of sidewalk area were renovated throughout the central region of the capital, and that the City Hall replaced manholes and applied 47 fines for dumping cement in drains in 2024.

The City of São Paulo states that 2023 saw a record number of new businesses opening in the city center, and that the region saw a drop in robberies and thefts compared to last year, considering the month of April.