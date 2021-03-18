Residents of the centers for the elderly and for people with disabilities in the Region of Murcia can now leave the facilities at the hands of their relatives and go home on outings with a minimum duration of two days. This is one of the changes introduced by the new protocol against Covid of these centers prepared by the Murcian Institute of Social Action (IMAS) and the Murcian Health Service (SMS), which has been in force since yesterday, and which gives new steps in easing restrictions for those who have completed vaccination or developed immunity to the disease 90 days after infection.

These outings with family members are restricted to the “partners” of the users and will be carried out while maintaining the use of the mask. During the outings, the Departments of Social Policy and Health ask that “risky physical contacts and crowds” be avoided.

Walks Residents of centers for people with disabilities will be able to go out for two hours with their relatives. Departures All users of IMAS residences are once again authorized to leave the center with family members for a minimum period of two days. Quarantines The elderly and people with disabilities stop quarantining when they return from visits to primary care centers and specialized consultations. Less testing of workers Vaccinated employees no longer have to pass periodic antigen tests. Integration Nursing homes mix vaccinated and unvaccinated users into various bubble groups.

In the case of centers for people with disabilities, it will be necessary for the user to undergo antigen tests when entering the center again. This will not be the case in nursing homes, where these tests are no longer considered necessary if there has been no coincidence with those infected or close contacts. In both cases, what will be carried out, according to the protocols sent to the centers, will be a continuous monitoring of symptoms with regular temperature measurement during the week following re-entry into the residence.

Vaccinated residents of centers for people with disabilities can take two-hour walks with their families



In the event that the user has been in contact with a positive during discharge, it will continue to be required to perform a “negative PCR” test upon return “and keep a seven-day quarantine with a new PCR performed upon discharge.” This same procedure is the one that must also be followed when residents return after a hospital stay of more than 24 hours or after being treated in a Covid emergency circuit.

Families can now also take users of residences to primary care health centers, specialized consultations or emergency clean circuits without the need for a quarantine upon return, provided that protection measures are followed. Therapeutic outings with the professionals of the center to public establishments are also authorized, provided that areas with too much concentration of people are avoided and no trips are made by public transport.

Bubble groups



In addition, from now on, residents of disability centers can make scheduled two-hour trips abroad with their families, as detailed in the document sent to the residences. In contrast, in nursing homes, walks with family members are still restricted to outdoor spaces within the centers.

Regarding the internal organization, Public Health now recommends that the unvaccinated elderly be integrated with the rest of the users “distributed among several bubble groups”, avoiding their isolation “to improve their protection”, the new protocol indicates.

With what is opened the hand is with scheduled visits, where it is currently allowed to reduce the safety distance and “sporadic physical contact.” Since yesterday these visits can be made with “minors of any age, as long as they belong to the same coexistence unit as the adult or adults accompanying them.”

End of the obligation



On the other hand, workers in centers that have undergone the complete vaccination schedule or that have developed immunity will no longer have to undergo periodic antigen screening if they do not show symptoms compatible with Covid. This will not be the case with those who chose not to undergo immunization, who must continue to undergo these tests every five days according to the current protocol. In any case, this change in the way of proceeding with regard to the templates of the centers remains in the hands of the residences themselves, which may continue as before if they prefer. “There is no problem for those in charge of nursing homes who so wish to continue performing antigen tests on a weekly basis for vaccinated workers as a preventive measure and for the peace of mind of the center,” says the protocol.

The health authorities recall that, despite the fact that “there is a significantly lower risk of suffering from Covid-19 after vaccination, it does not disappear completely” and they reserve the possibility of modifying the restrictions based on the incidence of the disease in the community and its impact on users and workers.