Turning a property into a source of income is one of the objectives of every owner who decides to put a housing for rent. But choosing between residential or tourist rental is not always easy, because both formulas have their advantages and disadvantages.

Tourist homes, for example, tend to generate higher potential income, especially if we are talking about areas that are especially touristy or with high demand. In addition, the flexibility when it comes to setting prices or rental seasons is another point in favor of this type of rental which, on the other hand, and depending on the formula you choose, can also give you the chance to meet guests from different places. . Of course, the dedication, the wear and tear of the house itself or the bureaucracy are some of its disadvantages.

With traditional rentals, however, lease management is usually more bearable and the stability of income from long-term contracts are among the points in favor of this type of rental. However, the fear of non-payment of rents or finding conflicting tenants usually play a key role when it comes to putting a property on the rental market or not.

What is the situation of the rental market in Murcia? Despite the fact that the number of tourist apartments has fallen between May 2023 and the same month of 2022 above -22%. The average degree of occupancy of this type of property is above 37%, even exceeding the 60% average in the past summer season. According to the latest data from the INE, there are currently around 1,979 tourist apartments in the region.

If we talk about traditional rental, the region has a total of 50,483 properties on the market. In terms of prices, the square meter has increased in value by 7.1% in the last year, according to data from the semi-annual report on rental prices from pisos.com. Renting a 90 square meter flat in Murcia costs an average of 550 euros per month. However, doing the same on the Costa Cálida involves an outlay of 625 euros per week, according to the coastal price report prepared by the real estate portal.

The figures leave behind a gross rental yield in the region close to 6.2%, a percentage that, in the case of beachfront housing, falls to 3.16%. All in all, the Murcian coast is one of the most interesting to invest in because it is, after the Balearic Islands, the coastal area where the least amount of time is needed to recover the investment: 25 years.

In terms of profitability, determining if the tourist rental is more or less interesting than the traditional one implies knowing the real income of the latter and, from there, knowing how many nights it would be necessary to rent the property for the vacation rental to be more profitable. In other words, taking as a reference a monthly income of 550 euros with expenses of 50 euros per month, the real income of the traditional rental would be 500 euros. If we take into account that the average price of a tourist rental in Murcia is around 90 euros per night, it would be necessary to rent the house for at least six nights a month for this type of rental to be more interesting than the traditional one.

tourist vs. residential beyond profitability



For Ferran Font, director of Estudios de pisos.com Ferran, “the tourist rental business provides very attractive profitability.” In a national key, the expert also explains that, as a result of the Housing Law, “the offer of vacation rental apartments on the Spanish coasts within pisos.com has risen almost 9% compared to last year.” Regulations and taxation are precisely other aspects to assess before opting for one formula or another. Although the tourist rental is subject to taxes such as personal income tax or VAT, the traditional one is being affected by the changes incorporated by the new norm.

Despite including discounts that can reach, for example, up to 90% in the case of homes located in stressed areas that are rented at a price that is at least 5% cheaper, it also includes other less friendly variations. The possibility of including surcharges in the IBI of those properties for residential use that remain closed for more than two years and in the case of owners with at least three other properties for residential use is one of them. For Font, “the already scarce product for residential tenants that exists in some locations will be further diminished due to the restrictions imposed by the new regulations, which will complicate the accommodation of workers in the service sector.”