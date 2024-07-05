Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 07/05/2024 – 8:37

Residential rents rose 0.64% in June, after increasing 0.21% in May. The data comes from the Residential Rent Variation Index (IVAR), released this Friday, the 5th, by the Brazilian Institute of Economics of the Getulio Vargas Foundation (Ibre/FGV). The index accumulated an increase of 10.66% in the 12 months ending in June, compared to an increase of 9.45% in the 12 months ending in May.

The IVAR was created to measure the monthly evolution of residential rental values ​​in the Brazilian real estate market, with information obtained directly from contracts signed between landlords and tenants through the intermediation of property management companies. Until then, the FGV collected information from advertisements for residential properties for rent, and not the values ​​actually negotiated.

Regarding the results of the four capitals that make up the FGV index, residential rent in São Paulo went from a reduction of 4.00% in May to an increase of 3.55% in June. In Rio de Janeiro, the index went from an increase of 4.55% to a decrease of 5.01% in the period; in Belo Horizonte, from an increase of 4.62% to a reduction of 2.76%; and in Porto Alegre, from an increase of 2.20% to an increase of 0.77%.

In the accumulated 12 months, rents increased by 7.34% in São Paulo; 14.71% in Belo Horizonte; 9.97% in Rio de Janeiro; and 12.50% in Porto Alegre.