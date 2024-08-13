Bruno Pavani Bruno Pavan https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/bruno-pavan/ 08/13/2024 – 0:01

FipeZAP released the July edition of its residential rent index on Tuesday, the 13th. The survey showed that rent rose by an average of 9.23% in 2024, more than three times the inflation measured by the IPCA, which closed at 2.87% in the period. In July, the increase was 1.12%.

Taking residential rental prices in 36 Brazilian cities as a basis, the index registered a slowdown in relation to June, which registered an increase of 1.43%. Rental prices for properties with two bedrooms showed a more pronounced appreciation (+1.24%), contrasting with the less expressive increase among units with four or more bedrooms (+0.89%).

Among the locations monitored, 31 showed an increase in residential rent, including 19 of the 22 capitals included in this list, where the variations were as follows: Porto Alegre (+4.30%); Campo Grande (+3.49%); Salvador (+2.42%); Belém (+1.91%) and Recife (+1.39%). On the other hand, there was a decrease in the value of residential rent in the following capitals: Teresina (-0.82%); Aracaju (-0.59%); and São Luís (-0.15%).

This was the first month of the rental index that included the entry of six new capitals: Aracaju (SE), Belém (PA), Campo Grande (MS), Cuiabá (MT), João Pessoa (PB), Maceió (AL), Manaus (AM), Natal (RN), São Luís (MA), Teresina (PI) and Vitória (ES).

The average rental price for ready-to-move-in apartments was calculated at R$46.41/m². The highest average prices were observed for one-bedroom properties (R$60.84/m²) and the lowest for three-bedroom units (R$40.20/m²). Comparing the results in the 22 capitals, the city of São Paulo (SP) had the highest average price (R$55.69/m²), followed by: Florianópolis (R$53.72/m²); Recife (R$52.14/m²), Maceió (R$50.43/m²) and São Luís (R$49.55/m²).

