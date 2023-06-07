Estadão Contenti

Estadão Content https://www.istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/

06/07/2023 – 8:27 am

Share



Residential rents fell 0.06% in May, after rising 0.76% in April. The data are from the Residential Rent Variation Index (IVAR), released by the Brazilian Institute of Economics of the Getulio Vargas Foundation (Ibre/FGV). In 12 months, the index accumulated an increase of 8.14%.

+ Rio de Janeiro has the most expensive commercial rent in Brazil; Salvador is the most profitable city

+ With an increase of 0.48%, the price of commercial rent accelerates in April, says FipeZAP+

The IVAR was created to measure the monthly evolution of residential rent values ​​in the real estate market in Brazil, with information obtained directly from contracts signed between landlords and tenants through the intermediation of property management companies. Until then, FGV had collected information from advertisements for residential properties for lease, and not the values ​​effectively negotiated.

As for the results of the four capitals that make up the FGV index, residential rent in São Paulo went from a rise of 2.30% in April to a decline of 2.02% in May. In Rio de Janeiro, the index went from a reduction of 0.25% to an increase of 3.15% in the period; in Belo Horizonte, from a drop of 3.83% to an increase of 3.09%; and in Porto Alegre, from an increase of 1.24% to a decrease of 0.33%.

Accumulated in 12 months, rents advanced 6.50% in São Paulo; 6.13% in Porto Alegre; 11.68% in Belo Horizonte; and 11.63% in Rio de Janeiro.























