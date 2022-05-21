The housing movement that organized large demonstrations in the autumn of 2021 will be heard again next week. Several organizations are calling on tenants not to pay the upcoming rent increases.

The demonstration next Saturday in Amsterdam will come from tenant organizations that have gathered under the slogan ‘Rent is too expensive’. The demonstration can find support in ‘We refuse the rent increase’, the initiators of the Residential Revolt and the Woonbond also say they support the call not to pay the rent increase in protest.

"The rent has risen by as much as 35 percent in ten years and from 1 July many tenants will have to face a substantial increase again," says Boudewijn Ruckert of tenants' association De Pijp in Amsterdam. "The fact that Hugo de Jonge announces that the social rent limit will be adjusted upwards is of no use to tenants at all, because that rule is only intended for new residents. It is time for a strong signal to the landlords. We can no longer tolerate this."

Rents have risen more than inflation every year for the past 11 years, except in 2021 when social rents were frozen. © Statistics Netherlands



The cabinet has maximized rent increases this year at 2.3 percent (inflation level last year) for social tenants and 3.3 percent for tenants in the private sector. This means that landlords are entitled to increase the rents by that percentage on July 1, unless a lower percentage is stated in the contract.

Full rent must be paid in the end

In a legal sense, tenants who do not pay in protest have no leg to stand on if the landlord insists on the rent increase, agrees Asje van Dijk, chair of the Rent Assessment Committee when asked. ,,I can't pass judgment on whether this way of protesting is allowed, but if there are no other factors, we as the Rent Assessment Committee can only apply the law if the landlord knocks on our door. A ruling is then binding and it is then up to the landlord what he does with the ruling. Tenants are usually made aware that they actually have to pay. As an ultimatum, seizure or eviction can take place, but a judge is required for that process."

Nevertheless, as an action it is indeed allowed to refuse the increase, says Woonbond spokesperson Marcel Trip. “The landlord should initially see the non-payment of the increase as an objection. From the Woonbond we understand that tenants express their dissatisfaction in this way and we support that. It happens that landlords start a collection procedure, but in fact they should just see it as a strong signal that the tenant does not agree with the rent increase.”

Tenants' association De Pijp expects that there will be housing associations or private landlords who will send a letter 'immediately' that there is rent arrears. "Some landlords may even send a bailiff over. That is why our appeal is only addressed to people who are not afraid. We understand that it can be stressful when you get such reactions, so we especially appeal to motivated tenants who want to throw sand in the engine with us. Dear government, dear landlords, people are up to here. That's the message."





