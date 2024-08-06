Bruno Pavani Bruno Pavan https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/bruno-pavan/ 06/08/2024 – 0:01

The value of new and used properties in Brazil rose by 0.76% in July, the biggest positive variation since 2014, according to the FipeZAP Index.

The variation in the 12-month period was 6.53%, above the 3.82% of the IGP-M/FGV and the 4.42% of the IPCA, the country’s official inflation index, calculated by the IBGE.

In the year, FipeZAP recorded an accumulated increase of 4.34% until the end of July, once again surpassing the IGP-M/FGV (+1.71%) and the IPCA (+2.79%).

This was the first index to include six capitals from the Northeast, North and Central-West regions. With this, it reaches 56 cities in the country.

The average sale price in the country was R$9,082 per square meter (m²). The survey took into account information from a sample of online advertisements for new and used apartments for sale in July 2024.

Check out the table of cities with the most expensive m² in the country:

The new cities on the index are: São Luís (MA), Teresina (PI), Aracaju (SE), Belém (PA), Cuiabá (MT) and Natal (RN).

At the top of the list of cities with the most expensive m² are four municipalities in Santa Catarina: Balneário Camboriú, (R$ 13,379), Itapema (R$ 13,166), Itajaí (R$ 11,438) and Florianópolis (R$ 11,426). Next come Vitória (ES) R$ 11,355, São Paulo (SP) R$ 11,077 and Barueri (SP) R$ 10,426.

Among the capitals, the biggest increases in the month were: Salvador (+2.44%); São Luís (+1.76%); Curitiba (+1.43%); João Pessoa (+1.32%) and Aracaju (+1.18%).