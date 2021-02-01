With the uncertainty linked to the crisis, households have postponed their residential development plans. Added to a slowdown in allocation commissions, this situation has led to a drop in the number of public housing projects allocated by around 70,000, compared to 2019. In Île-de-France, which concentrates 750,000 applicants, it was 19,300. This slowdown is causing chain reactions, 85% of the housing units allocated following a departure. In the first half of 2020, there were only 6,600 places in public housing for people on the street or in emergency accommodation, a quarter less than in 2019. In the private sector too, the projects home ownership or moving are at a standstill. However, much more than construction, it is mobility that conditions the supply of housing.