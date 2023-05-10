Residential construction | Two new apartment buildings are coming to Pihilajamäki next to the houses built in the 1960s

The site plan change concerns one lot. The change will bring about 75 new residents to Rapakivenkuja.

Cobblestones 2’s new site plan was approved at the Helsinki City Council meeting on Wednesday.

The site plan concerns the plot, which already has two apartment buildings built in 1964. Now the goal is to supplement the plot with two new apartment buildings so that there will be homes for about 75 residents.

Most of the construction will take place in the current parking area.

Pihlajamäki is Helsinki’s first residential area from the 1960s, the whole of which is protected by the site plan.

In the construction project, it is intended to use wood construction as well as green and landscape construction methods. With the planning solution, the area will have a new type of accessible housing, as most of the residential buildings in the area do not have elevators.

