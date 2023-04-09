“We must be prepared to have victims in this terrible tragedy”, says mayor; so far, 5 injured have been rescued

A 4-storey residential building collapsed in the center of Marseille, in the south of France, early this Sunday (April 9, 2023). At least 5 people were injured, some seriously.

The mayor of the city, Benoit Payan, said in an interview with journalists that “we must be prepared to have victims in this terrible tragedy”. So far, no deaths have been reported.

Firefighters have no information on how many people were in the building at the time of the collapse. According to Le Mondeno resident has come forward to search authorities, which adds to concern.

A fire hit the rubble and is making it difficult to search for victims. “The objective is to control the fire to send the dogs as fast as possible.”, said the fire chief responsible for the operation.

Firefighters posted on twitter images of fighting the flames. Watch (23s):

#Marseille | Les recherches dans les décombres ont été immediately déclenchées pour extracte d’éventuelles victimes & procéder aux « levées de doute » avec des équipes Unité de sauvetage et de recherche USAR (urban search ans rescue). Des actions d’extinction sont aussi menées. pic.twitter.com/0YdBOEhuPw — Pompiers de France (@PompiersFR) April 9, 2023

Part of the 2 neighboring buildings also suffered damage, with 1 of them at risk of collapsing. Other buildings on the street were evacuated as a safety measure.

The cause of the collapse is being investigated. Neighbors in the area said they heard an explosion.