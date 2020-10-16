In the village of Vyshkov, Bryansk region, a residential building partially collapsed due to the failure of the soil, reports TASS with reference to the regional Ministry of Emergency Situations.

As rescuers said, the incident occurred at night. Part of the house has collapsed, the remains of the building are on the surface.

Two women live in a private house, with one of them everything is in order, the second is being sought – she may be under the rubble.

About three years ago, a similar collapse occurred 600 meters from this place. Then the bathhouse and part of the garage went underground.

Earlier in Novosibirsk, the wall of the former chocolate factory collapsed on a playground, no one was hurt.