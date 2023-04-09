A building collapsed this sunday morning at the Marseille center, in France, and left at least five seriously injured. Authorities reported that a fire was preventing rescuers from searching for other possible victims.

The damaged property, a four-story residential building, is located at number 17, Tivoli street and the collapse, which occurred around 00:40 hours (2340 GMT), also affected the adjoining buildings.

“Tonight at 00:40 a building collapse occurred at 17 Tivoli street, causing the collapse of part of (the buildings at) 15 and 19 Tivoli street,” Benoît Payan told reporters. mayor of this port city in the south of France.

“We think there are between four and a dozen people under the rubble,” For his part, the Minister of the Interior, Gérald Darmanin, who went to the scene of the events, pointed out.

Firefighters remove rubble from the building in Marseille.

The French Prime Minister, Élisabeth Borne, and the President, Emmanuel Macron, also sent messages of encouragement to the victims.

“Excitement for Marseille, where a building on Rue de Tivoli collapsed last night. My thoughts are with the people affected and their families. The search continues with significant means deployed. Thanks to the mobilized firefighters and emergency services,” Macron said in Twitter.

🇫🇷 | URGENT: A 4-story building collapses in Marseille, at least 2 injured and several missing. There is a fire at the debris site.pic.twitter.com/qbtaFSvaXJ – Alert News 24 (@AlertaNews24) April 9, 2023

hypotheses

The main hypothesis is that the collapse could have been caused by an explosion, possibly due to a gas leak.

“It was huge, like an explosion,” he told the AFP Gilles, a man who lives in a street perpendicular to the collapsed building.

The landslide affected, according to the first provisional balance, 33 residents of

Marseilles, of which 6 had to be transferred to the hospital.

Five of them are in a state of “relative severity”, as confirmed by the mayor himself, and another elderly person had to be treated for being in shock.

The main hypothesis speaks of a gas leak that caused an explosion.

Rescue efforts at the site have been affected by a fire in the rubble and the authorities acknowledged that the work will take several hours.

The event aroused a strong commotion in Marseillea city that already suffered in 2018 the collapse of two old buildings with a balance of eight fatalities.

Those events also uncovered a serious housing crisis due to the poor condition of many buildings in the city, which forced the transfer of just over four thousand residents.

On this occasion, the local authorities have ensured that the building was not in bad shape.

*With information from AFP and EFE