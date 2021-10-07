After the Puerto Rican singer Residente attacked the interpreter of “Ay Vamos”, J Balvin, for calling for a boycott against the Latin Grammy, a new hint was released that was launched by the former member of 13TH Street on his Instagram account.

This hint involves Colombian singer Juanes, who is a close friend of Resident and he accidentally got into the conflict with his colleagues after being mentioned by René.

In his last Instagram video, René Pérez Joglar told J Balvin: “ Not everything is money, it is important, but it is not everything, there is also honesty and loyalty, which you did not have with Rebeca León or Juanes after they climbed the race you sent them to hell ”.

Along the same lines, Residente appeared again on social networks, but this time he published a snapshot on his Instagram profile in which he appears giving himself a hug with the singer from Paisa Juanes.

The post was accompanied by a description that read: “ More than 80 years in a photo. Always humble and simple from day one ”.

Both J Balvin and Juanes have received messages of support or against from other artists. With the Juanes, many Internet users perceive, that Resident opened a new chapter in the brawl.

In the midst of the controversy, Juanes referred to the Latin Grammy and the way the Academy of Latin Music conducts polls to determine nominations; However, he avoided referring to the accusations of J Balvin.

“I spend every day studying guitar, singing, composing, trying to do things better and better. And I think the Academy has to do with that. The music that I make, or that many others make, is not playing as much on the radio, it is different. There has to be room for people who make other types of music “, Declared the interpreter of” The black shirt “to EFE.

Meanwhile, the Latin Grammys will take place on November 18.