The urban genre singer René Pérez had no qualms about having in great detail the conversation he had with the Colombian J Balvin and the agreements they reached, after discussing the request for a boycott of the Latin Grammy on behalf of the interpreter of “What else then?”. In addition, he took the opportunity to respond to his father, the music entrepreneur Álvaro Osorio, who spent several days sending hints to Residente through his official Instagram account.

J Balvin

The singer J Balvin took advantage of the business opportunity after the confrontation with René Pérez and launched his new line of clothing and merchandising with the logo of a hot dog cart, in response to the comparison made by the interpreter of “Atrévete- te-te ”of his music with the famous hot dog cart.

Apparently, this was what unleashed the anger of Residente, who published a video on his social networks responding: “José, I saw that you uploaded a merch, as if you were the most capo. So, I’m interested in people knowing what kind of person you are. First, tell your dad to stop comparing you to the economist Pirelli Drucker, because not everything in life is money. Money is important, it is necessary, but not everything is that ”.

After assuring that the most important thing about human beings are values ​​as a person, he continued saying: “There are the codes of the street, speaking up front, having compassion for others. That same compassion is what I had when you called crying, the day I uploaded the video, to ask me to please download the video. I lowered it ”.

However, this was just the beginning of the revelations that left more than one follower stunned. This is how René Pérez asserted: “My father educated me with other principles. Like, for example, loving my country above all else. That is the difference between you and me. (…) For that reason, even I had to write you on Instagram the only message that you dedicated to your country, Colombia, during the demonstrations. I mean, so you understand. The only message you wrote to your country has to be written by a Puerto Rican because you don’t even get that. “

The confessions did not remain there, but I accused him of plagiarism: “To top it off, you copy it literally from WhatsApp, you paste it under your video and you are such a liar that you put ‘José’ on it, as if you had written it yourself. I thought you were going to take the message and adapt it, but no. You pasted it as is ”.

Likewise, he assured that while Colombia was going through very hard times due to the political crisis that was taking place, J Balvín was more aware of the latest album he was going to release, stating that he cared little or nothing about what happened to Colombians. However, he acknowledged that some time ago he had tried to help and they were even ‘panas’, but the “fake” of the artist was what he was not willing to tolerate anymore.

Finally, Puerto Rican singer René Pérez acknowledged that the saying that his father dedicated to him: “Do not accuse a genius that when he is attacked he takes out his arsenal of intelligence” is good; so he pointed to him as the victor in this fight that has no time to end.