The court found a resident of the Kurgan region guilty of inciting terrorist and extremist activities. He was sentenced to a fine of 350 thousand rubles, reported on Monday, March 6, in the department of the FSB of Russia in the region.

“According to the verdict of the Central District Military Court of Yekaterinburg, the convict was sentenced to a fine of 350 thousand rubles. The verdict has entered into force,” the statement said.

It is noted that a 46-year-old resident of the Kurgan region posted materials on social networks calling for a violent seizure of power and a change in the constitutional order of the Russian Federation.

A criminal case was initiated against him under Part 2 of Art. 205.2 (“Public justification of terrorism”) and Part 2 of Art. 280 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation (“Public calls for terrorist and extremist activities committed using the Internet”).

Earlier, at the end of December, it was reported that two residents of Omsk would stand trial on charges of organizing an extremist community. They created a group in one of the social networks, in which they propagated extremist and nationalist ideas, and also sought to involve other people in the activities of the group.

As Chairman of the Supreme Court of the Russian Federation Vyacheslav Lebedev noted on February 14, special attention is currently being paid to cases of incitement to extremism. He said that in 2022 more than 1.5 thousand people were convicted for terrorism and extremism in Russia.

In June 2022, the State Duma adopted an amendment to create a register of information about persons involved in the activities of an extremist or terrorist organization. It was proposed for the second reading of the bill on the creation of a specialized information database of extremist materials.