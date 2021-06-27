A civilian resident of Gorlovka in the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) was wounded as a result of shelling by the Armed Forces of Ukraine. This was told by the head of the city administration Ivan Prikhodko, transfers Donetsk News Agency (DAN).

“As a result of the shelling of the village 6/7, a civilian woman born in 1969 received a shrapnel wound in the thigh,” Prikhodko said.

The representative office of the DPR reported that the Ukrainian security forces fired at the village of mine 6/7 on the outskirts of Horlivka on Sunday, June 27, at about 06:00 in the morning. For the attack, 82 caliber mortars were used.

Earlier it was reported that Ukraine pulled military equipment to residential areas of Donbass near the contact line in Donbass. We are talking about 46 units of equipment and weapons in 11 settlements.