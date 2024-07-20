A resident of the Sverdlovsk region decided to move to the city hall from emergency housing

A resident of the village of Tavatuy in the Nevyansky urban district of the Sverdlovsk region decided to move into the city hall building from emergency housing after she was not given a new apartment. This was reported by Telegram-channel Ural Mash.

According to the 65-year-old Russian woman, she has been promised resettlement for several years, but the deadlines for the completion of the facility are constantly being pushed back. She came to the local mayor’s office and said that she would move in with them if the authorities did not provide her with safe housing in the near future to replace her apartment in the emergency building. The woman brought with her essentials: slippers, a washcloth, and a towel.

An hour later, the Russian woman was received by the deputy head of the administration for investment projects, construction, architecture and municipal property management, Aleksandr Surkov. He promised that the new apartment would be ready for occupancy closer to winter.

According to the channel, the house is not being completed due to problems with gasification. Now the issue has been resolved, and officials will accept the house in the coming days. It is unknown why the owner will receive the key only by the end of the year.

Earlier, a family from Feodosia complained about living in a house without water or sewage for four years.