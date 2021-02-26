In Buzuluk (Orenburg region), a 49-year-old local resident was detained on suspicion of the murder of a female partner. This was reported by the press service of the Investigative Directorate of the ICR for the region.

According to the investigation, on February 24, a 55-year-old woman was admitted to the emergency hospital with knife wounds. It was not possible to save her, she died, writes 56orb.ru…

On suspicion of committing a crime, investigators detained a 49-year-old city dweller, a roommate of the murdered woman. It was established that on the night of February 23-24, a quarrel occurred between them, during which the man stabbed the woman several times with a knife.

A criminal case was initiated under Part 1 of Art. 105 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation “Murder”. The investigation is ongoing.

