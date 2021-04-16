In Bashkiria, a 46-year-old resident of Oktyabrsky is awaiting trial on charges of double murder and attempted murder of three people. This was reported by the press service of the Republican Investigative Committee.

According to the department, on July 18, 2020, the accused in the company of other men drank alcohol in one of the city’s hostels. A conflict arose between them on a domestic basis, during which the accused was hit in the face and kicked out of the room, writes “MedicKorSet”…

Soon the man returned with a knife and attacked the rest. Two people died in the hospital, one more person was saved.

The accused admitted his guilt in part. He claims that he did not want to kill anyone.

The investigation of the criminal case has been completed, the materials will be transferred to the court for consideration.

