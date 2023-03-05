After the reception of the most recent film based on the series resident Evil, which was going to be his theatrical reboot, it seemed that there would be no news of a new film for a while. But really it’s not so.

In fact, a new report suggests that another film in the series is on the way, and this time based on a beloved game by fans. It’s nothing less than resident evil 4whose remake will go on sale in a week.

The information does not come directly from Capcom but from a medium that affirms that it is true and accurate. The idea is that on this occasion, as in the video game, Leon S. Kennedy has the leading role.

There is no mention of the director or writers in charge. However, Johannes Roberts, who directed Resident Evil: Welcome to Raccoon City (2021), had expressed interest in creating a new film and one focused precisely on this game.

The decision as to whether or not he should participate again is in the hands of the production companies, Screen Gems, Constantin Film and Davis Raccoon Films.

What is certain is that a film of resident evil 4 It would be welcomed by many fans of the series, in addition to the fact that its story works as something separate and self-contained.

However, it is best to keep an eye on the information and see if by chance it is confirmed.

How badly did the new movie in the Resident Evil series fare?

Resident Evil: Welcome to Raccoon Citywhich is the newest adaptation for the cinema of the series of resident Evilhad a budget of $25 million, and grossed $42 million at the box office.

It could well be said that he recovered his investment. But keep in mind that the number mentioned above does not include promotional expenses, which are also usually high. In June 2022, positive information about this film emerged.

Tom Hopper, who plays Albert Wesker, revealed that both Sony and Constantin Films were pleased with how the film fared on video-on-demand services. What is certain is that specialized criticism tore it to pieces.

It has an average of 30% on the Rotten Tomatoes site with 87 reviews. He did better with the public, since in that sense he has an average of 65%. But there are many things that can be improved for the next movie.

