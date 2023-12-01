













Now, many are still wondering what will continue with the series and there would be several spin-offs and numbered installments of Resident Evil that could receive a remake, it is just a matter of Capcom deigning to say which ones they will be.

This information comes from the director of the RE4 remake Yasuhiro Anpo at a PlayStation partner awards ceremony in Japan where he points out that the announcement will be officially announced soon.

“We have already released three remakes and they have all been well received. Since that allows more modern audiences to play these games, it’s something I’m happy to do, as someone who loves old games and I want us to make more.

“We would like to announce in the future what game the next remake would have, so stay tuned.”said the director of RE4.

Yasuhiro Anpo stated that it is difficult to work on a new game because they do not know how the audience will react, however, a remake is much simpler because the players already know the product and think a lot about them when creating the new version. .

Resident Evil 5 should be the next remake in the series, but there are other games

Technically the first four Resident Evil games have already had their respective remakes, the question is which one would be next. After the end of RE4, the logical thing is that it should be RE5, the thing is that many fans have been asking for Code: Veronica for a long time, but that hasn’t happened yet.

The other spin-offs that had their remasters in the PS3 and Xbox 360 era and even presentations for Xbox One and PS4 are still missing. Now we do have the doubt of what could happen with the series because in terms of “remakes” there are only a couple left and we don’t think they want to touch 6 unless they fix everything that went wrong with that installment.

