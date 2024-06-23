The remake of Resident Evil 2 Capcom has recently become the best-selling game in the iconic survival horror franchise.

Resident Evil is one of the most profitable properties owned by Capcom, with the franchise having over-sold 157 million units in totalincluding remakes and re-releases.

The various remakes of Resident Evil, in particular, have received numerous praise from critics and the public and have recorded higher sales figures than the original titles. The remakes of Resident Evil 3 And Resident Evil 4 however they would never have existed without the success of the remake of Resident Evil 2, released in 2019.

In this sense, Capcom recently revealed that the aforementioned remake it became the best-selling Resident Evil gamebeating the likes of Resident Evil 7: Biohazard And Village.

The news arrived viaofficial X account by Capcom in which it is specified that the remake of Resident Evil 2 managed to sell over 13.9 million copies. Previously, Resident Evil 7: Biohazard was the best-selling game in the series, with 13.3 million units sold.

Taking a look at the numbers recorded by the other remakes of the series, the remake of Resident Evil 3 currently scores 8.7 million units soldwhile the Resident Evil 4 remake currently scores one 7 million.

After a period in which Capcom had focused more on purely action gameplay aspects, with Resident Evil 7 there was a real return to the origins, which helped pave the way for the remake of Resident Evil 2 and subsequent projects related to the franchise, including new chapters and further remakes of historical titles.

Currently several rumors suggest that Capcom is working on remakes of Resident Evil 0 And Code Veronicaas well as a sequel to Village. Currently, however, there is nothing official.